LG Sinha Dedicates Specialized Snow Clearance Equipments And Vehicles To The Public

Equipments procured by JKDMA handed over to Mechanical & Hospital Engineering Directorate to carry out safe and effective snow clearing and maintain accessibility for the citizens

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today dedicated the specialized snow clearance equipments and vehicles to the public.

The equipments procured by J&K Disaster Management Authority were handed over to Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Directorate of PW (R&B) Department to carry out safe and effective snow clearing and maintain accessibility for the citizens.

The 170 number of Disaster Response and Snow Clearance equipments under SDRF I, II & III includes Snow cutters, Backhoe Loaders, Tractors with Snow Plough; Light Recovery Vehicle Crane, Wheel Mounted Front End Loaders, Variable Snow Plough, Wheel & Chain Mounted Excavators.

Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction and other senior officials were present.