LG Sinha congratulates Rehman for her selection as flying officer in IAF

Srinagar, Sep 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday congratulated Tahira Rehman, a resident of Rajouri, for her selection as flying officer in Indian Air Force (IAF).

It is a matter of great pride and joy, Mr Sinha said, adding she is an inspiration for many young girls, especially for girls of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet on official twitter handle of LG, Mr Sinha said “ Congratulations to Tahirah Rehman, daughter of the soil from Rajouri, who has been selected as flying officer in IAF. It is a matter of great pride & joy. She is an inspiration for many young girls, especially for J&K. Best wishes for her future endeavour”.

Tahira Rehman, a resident of Khodbani village in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu region has been selected for training for grant of short service commission in AE(L) branch of the IAF.

Daughter of ex-honorary Captain Abdul Rehman, Tahira is the first girl from the Gujjar community of Jammu and Kashmir to be selected as Flying Officer in the IAF and it is a matter of pride for her community as well as Rajouri district. (Agencies)