LG Sinha Chairs High Level Meeting To Review Preparedness For Upcoming Festivals

Jammu, Apr 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting today to review the preparedness of concerned departments and agencies for upcoming Eid, Navratras and Baisakhi festivals.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Armed, Law & Order; Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of Civil and Police administration.

The Lt Governor directed the DCs and SSPs to visit the prominent holy places and take every possible measure to ensure smooth conduct of the festivals. All the arrangements must be put in place as per the ECI guidelines, he said.

The Lt Governor directed for adequate security arrangements, Traffic & Crowd management; identification of parking spots; availability of essential items on notified rates, constitution of teams for regular market inspection, un-interrupted water and power supply, medical facilities, fire and emergency services and arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness.