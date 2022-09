LG Sinha attends 528th Birth Anniversary of Udasin Acharya Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj

SRINAGAR Sept 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 528th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Udasin Acharya Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj at Srinagar on Sunday.

Attended 528th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Udasin Acharya Bhagwan Shri Chandraji Maharaj at Srinagar earlier today. Prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for all, tweets Office of LG J&K