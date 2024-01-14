LG Sinha Advocates Participation Of Ex-Soldiers, Officers In Fight Against Terrorism

Jammu, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday advocated the participation of retired soldiers, officers and policemen in the ongoing fight against terrorism stating that terrorism was on its deathbed but the adversary was trying to fuel it again.

He also stated that the J&K admin will give land in Kashmir and Jammu for the construction of Sainik Colonies to accommodate families of fallen heroes.

Addressing the function in Jammu after interacting with the veterans, veer Naris and NoKs of slain soldiers, the LG, said that 4 Crore tourists visited the UT in the past two years. “1.88 Crore tourists visited J&K in 2022 and 2.12 Crore guests visited the UT in 2023. There is a peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the J&K but our adversary can’t digest the peace and continues its efforts of abetting terrorism,” the LG said.

He said that terrorism is on its deathbed in J&K but “adversary” continue with its designs to fuel it.

“In the recent security review meeting, I advocated that ex-servicemen including officers, soldiers, policemen should be roped in for the decisive fight against the terrorism,” the LG said.

He said that Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the families of fallen soldiers was too less. “I will ensure that the amount is raised this year only,” the LG said.

Sinha said that this year the J&K administration will give land for construction of Sainik Colonies in both Kashmir and Jammu so that families and NoK’s of fallen heroes. (KNO)