LG reviews preparedness for celebration of Independence Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting today with the senior officers of Civil and Police administration to review preparedness and to chalk out detailed programme for celebration of Independence Day.

He directed the officers to involve PRI and ULB members, Youth Clubs, Self Help Groups, NCC Scouts and Guides, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens, community leaders, religious heads and educational institutions in the Independence Day events.

It must be ensured that the National Flag fly high on residential buildings, government offices and iconic places, Amrit Sarovars, tourist spots and border villages, the Lt Governor said.

The meeting also discussed tricolor illumination of prominent buildings, organising various events in the schools and colleges.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, ACS Home; Dilbag Singh, DGP; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries and senior officials of Police and Civil Administration.