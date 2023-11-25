LG Mishra chairs meeting of Board of Wildlife of UT Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 25: The meeting of 9th State Board of Wildlife of UT Ladakh was held here today, which was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd).

The LG Mishra highlighted the importance of achieving 100 per cent saturation of providing telecommunication connectivity in remote uncovered areas of Ladakh for the ease and convenience of the people of Ladakh and also of defence personnel. He also highlighted the importance of improving road connectivity in Ladakh due to security reasons.

Post-detailed discussion, the approval to projects included renowned wildlife expert Dr MK Ranjitsinh highlighted the importance of notifying the rationalisation of the boundaries of Karakoram/Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary at the earliest.

He highlighted the issue of dog menace in wildlife areas and emphasised taking concrete steps to tackle the issue. He also suggested nominating honorary chief wildlife wardens in wildlife areas.

Dr Bilal Habib from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun informed the Board members that the process of rationalisation of Karakoram/Changthang wildlife sanctuaries would be finalised soon and sent for approval from the National Board of Wildlife.

Wildlife expert Dr RK Singh suggested that wildlife-related policies should also be discussed in the Wildlife Board Meeting along with conducting physical meetings with board members.

Member of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Executive Councillor, LAGDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee also gave their valuable suggestions.

Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Punchok Tashi; ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Chief Wildlife Warden, UT Ladakh, Brig Mohan Sharma, Commissioner Secretary, Padma Angmo, Secretary to HLG, Ravinder Kumar, IAS; wildlife expert Dr MK Ranjitsinh; wildlife expert Dr RK Singh and representatives from Wildlife Institute of India were also present on the occasion.