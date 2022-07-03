LG Mathur lays foundation stone for Ladakh Bhawan at Dwarka

Leh, July 3: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil Wing) at Dwarka in New Delhi. Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan; Executive Councillors- Syed Abbas Razvi, Mohsin Ali and Syed Mehdi Fazily; Commissioner Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve, were present during the event.

The building will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 15 crores under Special Development Package (SDP) and the construction work will be executed by Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The building will have 24 rooms, four dormitories, 2 VIP suites, a conference hall, a dining hall and a kitchen with modern facilities. The Bhawan will be managed by Hill Council, Kargil.

The Bhawan has been constructed for the Haj pilgrims, patients, students seeking admission in Delhi and others.