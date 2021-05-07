LG Manoj Sinha pays visit to CD & GMC hospital in Jammu

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha along with senior officers visited GMC Jammu and CD Hospital; took first hand appraisal of CovidInfrastructure & facilities.

Directed Hospitals Administration to ensure best #PatientCare through regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in the wards; Increase bed capacity at the earliest by working in coordination with concerned departments.

Doctors must have personal interaction with the patients and their attendants to ensure better treatment. Emphasized on strict compliance of the duty rosters, Hospital referral policy and triage in the Hospitals.

Also enquired about number of patients being treated in the hospitals, patients discharged after recovery, availability of beds; inspected functionality of Oxygen Generation Plants; directed for increasing paramedical staff to strengthen Health workforce, tweets office of the LG J&K