LG Manoj Sinha Lends Shoulder to Mortal Remains of ITBP Jawans Who Lost Their Lives in Tragic Accident in Pahalgam

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lend his shoulder to mortal remains of ITBP jawans after the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar. Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died and 30 were injured on Tuesday morning after a bus carrying 39 security personnel, including Jammu and Kashmir police officials, skidded off the road and fell into a riverbed near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.