LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates multiple key initiatives of education sector

84 School Buildings, NIELIT courses, State Mentoring Project, Talaash App, pre-primary classes & Atal Tinkering Labs as recommended by NEP 2020 will strengthen our Early Childhood Care & Education and skilling ecosystem: Lt Governor

We have overcome several old constraints & carried out more than 20 lakh surveys to identify & mainstream out-of-school children, says LG

Appreciates School Education Department for showing major gains in enrolment and retention and bridging the gender gaps

Our effort of ensuring access, equity, quality and outcome-oriented quality education for all, also focuses on knowledge & values, development of emotional quotient and intelligence quotient to help the child to grow into well-balanced personality: LG

Schools will ignite the engine of J&K’s overall development and economic growth, says the LG

We are ensuring that all the schools maintain academic standards, empower young students to develop experimental skills, exposing them to exciting innovations: LG

LG inaugurates 84 school buildings & other allied infrastructure projects; facilitates 10th class toppers

Lays foundation for Sports infrastructure in 100 schools & two residential schools for tribal students; rolls out NIELIT courses for 6th to 12th class

Launches Mentorship Programme, TALAASH App; lays foundation for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs and 188 Model Kindergartens & 1935 Pre-Primary Sections

Samagra Shiksha J&K and HCL signs MoU for TECHBEE programme for students of class 12th

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated multiple key initiatives of the education sector at a grand ceremony organised at SKICC, here.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated 119 civil works including 84 school buildings and other allied infrastructure projects; laid foundation for Sports infrastructure in 100 schools & two residential schools for tribal students one each in Rajouri and Shopian and rolled out NIELIT courses for 6th to 12th class.

The Lt Governor also launched Mentorship Programme, and TALAASH App for mainstreaming of 93,508 identified out-of-school children, besides laying the foundation for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (250 each in Jammu & Kashmir regions) and 188 Model Kindergartens & 1935 Pre-Primary Sections.

An MoU was signed between Samagra Shiksha J&K and HCL for the TECHBEE programme for students of class 12th in the UT.

Congratulating the School Education Department & the students community, the Lt Governor said, the key initiatives including 84 new School Buildings, launch of NIELIT courses, State Mentoring Project, Talaash App, pre-primary classes & Atal Tinkering Labs as recommended by NEP 2020 will strengthen our Early Childhood Care & Education and skilling ecosystem.

The Lt Governor said the infrastructure-projects, initiatives and schemes dedicated to the future generation of J&K would instill in them free thought, scientific temper and consciousness along with playfulness to produce future ready, global citizens of the 21st century.

This new beginning will redefine the teaching-learning process and bring qualitative changes in overall functioning of schools, he added.

Stressing on ensuring access, equity, quality and outcome-oriented quality education for all, the Lt Governor said our effort also focuses on knowledge & values, development of emotional quotient and intelligence quotient to help the child to grow into a well-balanced personality.

The Lt Governor termed schools as a perfect medium to ignite the engine of J&K’s overall development and economic growth. Our effort is to ensure all the schools are maintaining academic standards, empowering young students to develop experimental skills, exposing them to exciting innovations, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the School Education Department for successfully bringing a large number of out-of-school students, students from underprivileged sections to schools through initiatives like Aao School Chalen, Dastak and Talaash. He also expressed pleasure for J&K’s better performance and ranking in the NISHTHA program than many states in the country.

We have overcome several old constraints & carried out more than 20 lakh surveys to identify and mainstream out-of-school children. The School Education Department has shown major gains in enrolment and retention and bridging the gender gaps, he added.

The Lt Governor noted that the National Education Policy has laid the foundations for developing the capabilities of a child to optimum potential. He further said NEP-2020 takes special care in providing students an opportunity to study the subjects according to their own choice and ability, so that their talent is developed and nurtured without any pressure.

Terming the teacher’s role as vital in the holistic development of students, the Lt Governor said that the Mentorship Programme: Student Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) will revolutionize the school education system by identifying learning gaps and understanding the constraints of the children, their capabilities, besides providing the teachers an opportunity to bring changes their teaching methods.

Under this mentorship program, more than 21,000 schools have been covered and five lakh students mapped. Moreover, 40,000 teachers have been trained to mentor the students in 1:10 ratio, it was informed.

The Lt Governor further asked the School Education Department, teachers & student community to actively participate in “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’. He also asked the department to give dedicated focus to redress the issues like rationalization of teachers.

The Lt Governor felicitated the 10th class toppers for their remarkable performance in the examination. He also inspected the innovative models and projects put up for display by various school students.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor in his address, congratulated the School Education Department and the student community for the new future-oriented initiatives aimed at transforming the education system in the UT.

BK Singh, Secretary, School Education, in his welcome address briefed about the efforts being made by the department to implement National Education policy in J&K and ensuring quality education to all. He also informed in detail about the new initiatives launched on the occasion.

Deep Raj Kanethia, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, J&K presented the Vote of Thanks.

Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department; besides HoDs, senior officials, principals of various schools, teachers and students in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, besides officials, teachers & students from different parts of the UT joined through virtual mode.