LG Manoj Sinha Honours Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees

JAMMU, Mar 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honoured Arushi Kotwal and S. Harmanjot Singh, awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the year 2022 and 2021 respectively, at the Raj Bhavan today.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support & assistance from the UT administration in their future endeavours.

While interacting with the awardees, the Lt Governor said their exceptional achievements in innovation & sports have inspired many other young children to strive for excellence.

S. Harmanjot Singh, a young innovator, had developed a Women Safety app –‘Raksha’ and won various Olympiads & competitions, while Arushi Kotwal who aspires to be a Grand Master has brought glory to UT and the country at many National & International Chess Championships.

The family members of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees were present on the occasion.