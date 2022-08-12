LG Manoj Sinha flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally at Dal Lake Srinagar

SRINAGAR, August 12: The Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday organised a Tiranga Shikara rally at the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The rally was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence this year, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought a wave of celebration to the country. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is the campaign launched by the Government of India to encourage every citizen of our great nation to bring home the tricolour and hoist it with pride.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign’ under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools across the Kashmir Valley as part of this initiative.