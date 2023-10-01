LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Dal Lake Cleaning Drive As Part Of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the ‘Dal Lake’ cleaning drive as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over a special cleanliness program organised by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) in Delhi Cantonment as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign.

Rajnath Singh led the ‘shram daan’ activities as part of the ‘Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ program, which included a cleanliness drive, beautification of common area and a plantation drive.

He also interacted with the ‘Safai Karamcharis’ and lauded their efforts in ensuring cleanliness in the premises. He motivated them to continue working with zeal and dedication and carry forward the mass social movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government to realise the dream of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi of a ‘Clean India’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP chief JP Nadda including several Union Ministers and MPs were seen taking part in the cleanliness drive program under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign across the nation today.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led the cleanliness drive from Chhath Ghat, ITO in Delhi as part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

Calling upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, “A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place.”

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, which began on September 15, 2023, will culminate on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 02, 2023. As part of the campaign, shramdaan activities are being undertaken through community participation as a prelude to the Swachh Bharat Diwas on Gandhi Jayanti.