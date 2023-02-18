LG Manoj Sinha Extends Shab-i-Meraj Greetings

JAMMU, Feb 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings on the eve of Shab-i-Meraj.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Meraj, I convey my greetings to the people. The pious night provides an opportunity to the people to pray and seek forgiveness & blessings from the Almighty God. I pray for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of all.”