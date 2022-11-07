LG Manoj Sinha extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

JAMMU, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

In a message, the Lt Governor observed that Guru Nanak Devji’s message of equality, universal brotherhood, oneness and compassion for all, continues to guide and inspire humanity.

“May each one of us imbibe the revered Guru’s noble teachings and strengthen the bonds of unity in our society. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves for the upliftment of the weak and downtrodden and create a society devoid of all social distinctions,” the Lt Governor said.