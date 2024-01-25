LG Manoj Sinha Attends 14th National Voters’ Day Celebration In Jammu

This year’s theme– ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’ re-affirms the ideals of the founding fathers of the Constitution and power of the people in decision-making and shaping their own destiny: LG Sinha

LG appeals to all the officers at the registration office to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll

JAMMU, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the celebration of 14th National Voters’ Day at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor extended his greetings to all sections of the society and officers of the election department for easier and convenient enrolment.

“This year’s theme of National Voters’ Day – ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’ re-affirms the ideals of the founding fathers of the Constitution and power of the people in decision-making and shaping their own destiny,” the Lt Governor said.

I appeal to all the officers at the registration office to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll, he added.

The Lt Governor administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to the officials and the people, and congratulated the newly enrolled electors.

He appreciated the efforts of the Election Department for registering 2.31 lakh new electors in J&K during the Special Summary Roll.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for Regional EVM warehouse at Gole, Jammu with a storage capacity of 5000 EVM/ VVPATS to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.81 crore.

He also felicitated the Electoral Roll officers and handed over appointment letters to newly appointed Election assistants.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India congratulated the people on the occasion, through a video message.

B R Sharma, Election Commissioner J&K; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K. Pole, Chief Electoral Officer and senior officers attended the event.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu, prominent citizens and youth in large number were also present.