LG Manoj Sinha Addresses EEPC India National Export Awards Function In New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) National Export Awards function in New Delhi, today and felicitated the recipients of the prestigious Awards for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the award winners of the 52nd and 53rd EEPC India National Export Awards and hoped that their achievements would inspire others for sustained excellence in engineering goods export in the years ahead.

“India is a global bright spot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and today we are not only contributing to global growth but also accelerating our own economic progress,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the emergence of ‘Engineering Goods’ as one of the major contributors to export growth and its 7.2 percent growth in comparison to previous year, shows the relentless efforts of our dynamic entrepreneurs and EEPC India with an aim to promote ‘Make in India’ and to establish our capability across the globe.

At the Award ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration to optimize the immense potential of the business and Industry sector in Jammu Kashmir.

“I invite the industry captains to experience the urban transformation happening in our cities like Jammu and Srinagar and invest in the UT of J&K. This will also be your contribution to strengthen the nation’s unity. I assure every support and assistance from the UT administration,” the Lt Governor said.

Now, we have a favorable environment, connectivity, young talent, an improved security scenario and all the infrastructure for industrial growth, he said.

“Jammu Kashmir is offering the investors endless possibility and a partnership in strong profitable growth. If you are looking at the big picture and ready to capture a new segment, then Jammu Kashmir is your new destination,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the industry leaders, EEPC India and other stakeholders for creating new opportunities for businesses in engineering goods and services.

Our inclusive vision will not only bring prosperity but it will also ensure that new technology and innovations contribute to efficiency and productivity and also focus on equitable and sustainable growth for ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Lt Governor said

“I am fully confident about the ability of the engineering sector to translate India’s dreams into reality,” he said.

Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman EEPC India; Pankaj Chadha, Vice Chairman, EEPC India; Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Regional Chairman, Northern Region, EEPC India; Sh Suranjan Gupta, Executive Director and other members of EEPC India, industry leaders and exporters were present.