LG joins Shia mourners in downtown, offers ‘chaddar’ to ‘Zuljanah’

Muharram observed across Kashmir, processions taken out

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 29: In an outreach to Shias community and for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today joined the mourners in the Zuljanah procession on 10th Muharram in Srinagar’s downtown area.

Wearing a black dress, Sinha visited the volatile part of the city in Srinagar’s Botakadal area and offered ‘chaddar’ to ‘Zuljanah’.

The LG reached Botakadal at around 11 am amid tight security. He was accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhirdi and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Ajaz Asad. He was also seen distributing refreshments among the mourners.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” he said.

The administration made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Botakadal to Imambargah Zadibal.

Earlier, on July 27, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out in Kashmir on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate, Srinagar through city centre Lal Chowk after 34 years.

The Shias have appreciated the gesture of the LG and praised the arrangements being made by the administration for the Muharram procession.

Tens of thousands of Shia mourners took out the Muharram procession from Botakadal Lal Bazar to Zadibal amid tight security and all the roads leading to the main procession were closed by the authorities for vehicular movement to ensure that the procession passes off peacefully.

During the procession since the morning, the Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), political parties and other civil society members as well as police and civil administration had installed stalls to provide refreshments to the mourners throughout the day at Zadibal.

The Zadibal area remained flooded with the mourners as well as the Shia Muslims on the eve of Ashoora.

The deployment of police and CRPF was also made at procession bound areas in Srinagar and elsewhere to ensure that the procession culminates peacefully. A huge Muharram procession was also taken out at Bemina.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that foolproof security cover was in place for the smooth conduct of the Ashoora. “Officers were deployed on ground from midnight to ensure deployment as per the plan,” he said, adding that “allowing the historic procession after a long gap reflects changing Kashmir.”

He said police provided security cover for such events but “ultimate credit goes to the people.” “Without people’s cooperation nothing is possible,” the ADGP said.

Similarly, Muharram processions were also carried out in Budgam district, in Pattan and Delina areas of Baramulla district, Wularhama Pahalgam, Sopore, Halkha, Chaturgund in South Kashmir today in which thousands of mourners took part and paid tribute to Karbala martyrs.

Shia mourners at Saidpura area in Sopore town also took out a procession along with copies of the Quran with them to express their love and send out a message against the burning of the Holy book in Sweden.

The Muharram procession is taken out by Shia Muslims around the world to remember Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred along with his companions in the battle of Karbala 1,400 years ago.