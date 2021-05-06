LG approved release of Rs. 250 crore interest subvention, part of economic package for revival of business & industry in J&K

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha Thursday approved release of Rs. 250 crore as interest subvention, part of economic package for revival of business & industry in J&K.

The office of LG tweeted: “Today approved further release of Rs. 250 crore as #InterestSubvention, part of the #EconomicPackage for revival of business and Industry in Jammu & Kashmir.”

In another tweet, LG wrote: “The UT government has already released Rs. 500 Crore. The #InterestSubvention has so far provided immense relief to 3.44 lakh borrowers in the current #COVID19 crisis.”

“In coming days, government will continue to take further steps to boost the economy of #JammuAndKashmir and help people to overcome difficulties with due attention to #BusinessCommunity,” the tweet ends.