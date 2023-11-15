LG inaugurates ‘Chhau Parv’ traditional dance form of West Bengal, Odisha & Jharkhand

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the ‘Chhau Parv’, traditional dance form of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the endeavour of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, country’s apex body of performing arts, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, for organising three-day festival, workshop and seminar on Chhau Dances and folk dances of J&K to preserve and promote cultural diversity.

“In ancient times, Chhau was considered a war dance and an art form meant for the upliftment of the soul. The Chhau Parv aims to generate awareness about aesthetic appeal of this rich tradition, nurture young talents and strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’,” the Lt Governor said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor paid tribute to the Bhagwan Birsa Munda and remembered the immense contribution of the tribal icons in the freedom struggle of the country.

He also highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for reviving the rich intangible heritage and folk culture of Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages; Raju Das, Secretary, Sangeet Natak Akademi; senior officials of Civil Administration, renowned artists from West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and J&K were present.