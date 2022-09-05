LG honours finest teachers from across J&K with Union Territory Awards

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today honoured the finest teachers from across J&K with Union Territory Awards at SKICC to mark the Teachers’ Day celebrations.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Lt Governor urged the teachers to allow independent thinking, creativity, inquisitiveness, knowledge for quality education by involving students and ensuring individual growth for appropriate learning experience.

“A teacher is a bright lamp which has the capability of lighting hundreds of unlit lamps and imparts courage to innovate and invent. Holistic education as suggested by National Education Policy will provide equal opportunities to teachers and students to use knowledge to transform”, said the Lt Governor.

Achieving wealth of values in life should be the new aim of younger generation rather than the race for marks. Innovation, flexibility, creativity, value-based education, developing scientific temper, skill sets and independent ideas should be given priority in the education system, the Lt Governor added.

Great educationist and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan always believed that education means wisdom, love, curiosity and creativity. Dr Radhakrishnan had a very clear message – ‘Teachers are not those who give knowledge to the students, but in the true sense, teachers are those who prepare the students for the future challenges’, observed the Lt Governor.

Asserting that the last two years have been a period of transformation for education sector in Jammu & Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that new reforms, policies and schemes in line with National Education Policy have redefined the entire education system and made the schools a centre of quality learning while restoring the teachers’ respect in the society.

The Lt Governor noted that initiatives like Teachers-Students mentorship programme, Aao School Chalein Campaign, TALAASH Survey, 500 Atal Tinkering Labs, modern skills training, scholarship programs, computer aided learning etc are bringing real transformation in the educational eco-system.

We are providing all necessary resources for individuality and independent thinking to grow in students and enhance their learning outcome. As many as 70,000 boys & girls are taking vocational training in 14 different trades and 1420 Computer Aided Learning Centers in Upper Primary Schools are promoting independent thinking in children, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor asked the younger generation to draw inspiration from the life of great personalities like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji and learn higher values of life, make new discoveries & new innovations and dedicate themselves towards nation building.

Any form of violence has no place in a civilized society. We all, in unison must condemn the despicable killings of the innocent teachers, observed the Lt Governor.

There is also a need to ignite the feelings of national integration, righteousness and non-violence among the younger generation. Debates, Essay Writing and other such competitions on the theme of “Truth and Non-Violence” will be organized in educational institutions across the UT, announced the Lt Governor.

Students who excel in these competitions will be awarded on 2nd October to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor said that teachers ignite curiosity and sow the seed of knowledge and wisdom in students. He also highlighted the reforms introduced in the education sector in J&K in the last two years.

Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir in his welcome address highlighted the invaluable role and contribution of teachers in laying a strong foundation for the future.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls put up by the students of various schools, and appreciated the students for showcasing the traditional artifacts, heritage, art, crafts and culture of Jammu Kashmir.

Manisha Sarin, Secretary JKBOSE, senior officers of UT administration, large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion. Students and teachers from across the UT also joined through virtual mode.