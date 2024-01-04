LG for scaling up presence of women scientists, tech entrepreneurs at all levels

SKUAST-J Convocation: 10 out of 11 Gold Medals bagged by female students

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Jan 4: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today stressed the need for scaling up the presence of women scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure progress of the nation.

“Our daughters constitute the core and strength of innovative ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is need for scaling up the presence of women scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation,” he said while addressing 8th Convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu, here today.

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was scheduled to attend the convocation as chief guest, could not reach Jammu due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility this morning. Click here to watch video

Total 590 students, including 347 females, were awarded degrees in various streams while 10 out of 11 Gold Medals were bagged by female students.

LG Manoj Sinha, who is also Chancellor of the University, conferred medals to the meritorious students and amid applause, extended his felicitations to the female students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects.

“With their talent, intellect and skill, young women are gaining prominence in Agricultural Sciences and Technology. The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They are the role models for young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, the Lt Governor said women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the field since the start of agriculture thousand years ago. “Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture,” he added.

The Lt Governor also called upon Agricultural Universities and educational institutions to develop innovative agriculture technologies and enhance productive capabilities of the farmers.

“As Jammu Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximise output with efficient growing techniques and technological support,” he said, adding that a huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology and Processed Food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector.

Assuring all possible support to SKUAST Jammu from the UT Administration in terms of resources, the Lt Governor advised the university to work on a dedicated project with immense export potential like Tulip’s planting material that could address the agriculture & allied sector’s need of the country.

Earlier, Dr B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, read out the university report and highlighted the academic, research and extension activities of the University. He informed that the SKUAST-Jammu has a robust research infrastructure in place, comprising six Faculties, the School of Biotechnology, two Advanced Centres of Research, seven Regional Research Stations and Sub-Stations spread over various agro-climate zones of Jammu division.

Attired in Convocation Robes, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department and Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department, were also on the dais.

The students, who were awarded University Gold Medals, included: Muskan Kapahi, Sonal Abrol, Sonali Devi, Samreen Kour Arora, Sheenam Roohie, Tamanna Sharma, Sakshi Dhiman, Antra Gupta, Pooja R, Minally Slathia and Vishwash Bandral.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities, Heads of educational institutions, senior officials, students and faculty members of SKUAST were present during the Convocation.