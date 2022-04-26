LG chairs meeting for forthcoming Real Estate Summit at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a pre-event consultation meeting for the forthcoming Real Estate Summit in Srinagar. This second Real Estate Summit of UT is likely to be held in August this year.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Divisional Commissioners; Commissioners of JMC and SMC; Vice-Chairmen of Development Authorities of J&K, besides team from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) including the members of its Elected Council, President and Vice Presidents, Office-bearers of LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) and Town Planning Consultants participated in the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, here at Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor during the meeting asked the CREDAI and the concerned officers of the UT administration to explore all possibilities of providing affordable and quality housing infrastructure in J&K.

“We are making a systematic effort to improve our cities and the growth has opened up unprecedented opportunities. The effective measures should be aimed at improving city services, creating robust urban infrastructure, and improving the system of public service delivery for quality living. Study the model of other cities to create affordable, inclusive, ecologically sustainable housing equipped with best essential basic services for common man,” the Lt Governor said.

He further directed the officials to make the entire consultation process participatory with a focus on infrastructure which is socially equitable.

During the meeting, Boman Irani, President-elect, CREDAI briefed the chair on the vision and mission of the organization which endeavors in transforming the landscape of real estate across the country.

He said that the main aim of CREDAI is to serve the people by acting as a bridge in order to provide the common man with good quality affordable housing. CREDAI is also engaged in imparting knowledge, town planning, data-based studies, Skilling and welfare of construction workers, he added.

Principal Secretary, H&UDD, gave a Power Point presentation on easing the regulatory framework, incentivizing the policy framework for real-estate developers. He also informed the chair about the progress on MoUs signed by the UT Government with private players and experts in various sectors including Films, Hospitality, Infrastructure development, etc.

Pertinently, the first-ever Real Estate Summit in J&K was held in the month of December last year at Jammu, and various MoUs were signed for the urban transformation of the UT.