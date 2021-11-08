Lashkar terrorist arrested in Kashmir, arms recovered

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Security forces on Monday arrested an armed Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist during a search operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said security forces during the joint search operation at Wahadan area arrested Hafiz Abdullah Malik a resident of Ganjipora and recovered a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Malik is an active militant and associated with LeT’s The Resistance Front (TRF), an official source said.

They said during questioning, the militant led the search parties to Katsu forest where security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition, the sources added. (Agencies)