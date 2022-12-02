Lessons from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

Dr. Ambica Kumari

SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA (Lord’s Song) is also known simply as the Gita. The Bhagavad Gita is divided into 18 chapters (sections 25-42) of the epic Mahabharata and contains 700 verses. The Gita is written in the form of a conversation between Pandava prince Arjuna and his guide and charioteer Lord Krishna. This holy book refers to duties, responsibilities, rights, ethics, morals, attitude, action, and activities, among other things. The Bhagavad Gita discusses various ways to avoid negative thinking, right knowledge, selflessness, faithfulness, high consciousness, learn and live, blessings, accept the truth, devotion to God, detachment from materialistic pleasure, lifestyle, goodness, true power, and so on Many leaders of the Indian independence movement, including Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi, were inspired by the Bhagavad Gita’s call for selfless action. Gandhi called the Gita his “spiritual dictionary.”

Lessons from Bhagavad Gita for Happy and successful life

Everything, according to the Bhagavad Gita, is a lesson for an individual. A mistake is not a sin. It is a lesson not to be repeated. The following lessons will help an individual maintain a peaceful mind for mental health. They do;

* Negative Thinking : This is the primary source of human failure. Negative thinking keeps our vision riveted to dark possibilities. Refrain from it.

* Accurate Information: Everyone has problems. However, understanding the underlying cause will always aid in the search for a solution. It is the final solution to all problems.

* Always Selfless : Being selfless is the only way to succeed in life.

* Pray : Having faith in God, the supreme power that rules the universe, is always beneficial.

GITA JAYANTI SPECIAL

* Connect to Higher consciousness Daily: We should all strive to improve ourselves every day. This will assist us in growing physically, mentally, and spiritually.

* Learn and Live : Every day teaches us something new, so it’s important to remember what we’ve learned and try to live with what we’ve learned.

* Appreciate Your Blessings: It is always beneficial to keep track of the blessings that God has bestowed upon us.

* Accept Truth: You should always be true to yourself and accept reality.

* Devotion to God: There is no substitute for a clean and pure body and mind.

* Discipline From Materialistic Pleasures : It is important to recognise that materialistic pleasures provide only temporary happiness. True happiness and contentment are far from all of this.

* Life Style: You should always adopt a lifestyle that is consistent with your vision.

* Being Good Always Pays: If you have a good heart, that is the best reward you can give yourself. You don’t need anyone else’s approval for this. You deserve to be praised for being like this.

* Choosing the Right Over The Pleasant is a Sign of True Power: Life provides ample opportunities to choose between the right and the wrong.

* Never Give Up : The most powerful force in the world is YOU. Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita, “If you don’t want to fight for what you want, don’t cry for what you lost.”

The Bhagavad Gita has covered every aspect of human life. To prepare better citizens, there is an urgent need to teach the Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges. “Whatever has happened has happened for good,” Lord Krishna says. “Whatever is happening is for the best. Whatever happens will be for the better. What have you lost that makes you cry? What did you bring that you didn’t get? What have you created that has been destroyed? You arrived empty-handed and will leave empty-handed. Whatever you have today was someone else’s yesterday, and it will be someone else’s tomorrow.” If we keep on practicing these lines spoken by Lord Krishna himself, our negative thoughts will fade away and we will enjoy the contentment , happiness and present life.

(The author is Assistant professor in Psychology).