Leopard Found Dead In J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU, May 16: A fully-grown leopard was found dead near a forest in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official from the wildlife protection department said.

The villagers of Salal Surman noticed the carcass of the big cat and informed the department which immediately rushed a team to the scene, the official said.

He said the carcass was shifted to a veterinary hospital of the department here for postmortem to ascertain the cause of its death.

However, the preliminary investigation suggested that the leopard could have died of natural causes. (Agencies)