Law & order has improved very fast; this is PM’s gift to J&K: Sinha

‘Big changes post Art 370 abrogation now visible’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved very fast which is a gift to the Union Territory from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview to India TV, Sinha spoke about Pakistan, law & order situation, development and employment among other issues in the Union Territory.

“Law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. Kashmir is changing very fast and this change is a gift from the Prime Minister,” he said.

On Pakistan, Sinha said a country like that has no right to advise in our internal affairs.

Referring to generation of employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that 2600 youth have been given Government jobs while results of around 8500 candidates has been released.

“District cadre is being given preference in Government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Besides, he said, about 50,000 youths will get financial help this year. The financial help is also being provided to the women in the age group of 18-35 years.

“Impact of abrogation of Article 370 is visible on the ground,” Sinha said, adding that people of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a big change post abrogation of special status.

He said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now participating in sports shedding undesirable activities.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing a big change. In the last two years, as many as seven new Government Medical Colleges have been constructed while the foundation stone of the Zojila Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Speaking about welfare measures taken by the Government for the people, Sinha said that right to land and job has been reserved and no one will be landless in Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that every project and work is going through the tendering process and information is available on the public platform.

Referring to transparency in the Government’s work, the Lieutenant Governor said there is no other State or the Union Territory in the country that can match the level of transparency that is there in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the last two years, so much work has been done in Jammu and Kashmir which was not done in the past several years. Earlier projects used to start without approvals. Some projects were left pending for over 10-15 years,” Sinha said.

Two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and an equal number of Cancer Institutes are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir due to efforts of the Prime Minister. Besides, seven new National Highways have been sanctioned. NIFT has been transformed in two years.

“Modi Government is working for every section in every State,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Lauding the Prime Minister, Sinha said that the Central Government doesn’t discriminate with anyone.

Sinha said the Prime Minister wants to give boost to Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir and all three-tiers of the System are in place and working very well for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Narendra Modi Government is trying to change the lives of farmers,” Sinha said referring to several welfare schemes for them across the country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also referred to the Film Policy announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Government recently to attract Bollywood for shooting of films as Kashmir used to be their favourite destination before onset of militancy.

He asserted that there has been no shortage of funds in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have brought the best Industrial Policy in Jammu and Kashmir. The policy has been made with the contribution of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Policy is attracting huge investments in the Union Territory,” Sinha said.

He added that the Industrial Policy will generate employment for 8 to 10 lakh people.

“Earlier the project used to start but the approval was not given. Now every work is done with responsibility. Jammu and Kashmir is becoming prosperous, secure and peaceful place,” the Lieutenant Governor said.