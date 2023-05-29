Ladote bridge incomplete after 5 yrs, people suffer

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 29: A large number of people from Panchayat Ladote which is about 13 km away from District headquarters, Rajouri, are suffering badly as work on bridge has remained incomplete even after five years.

The construction of bridge started in 2018 by PWD and not completed till date. Non- completion of work on the bridge is increasing the sufferings of the people during rainy season. The villagers have to cross the local Nallah falling in this Panchayat, A large number of students and Government employees are worst sufferers as they have to cross the same on daily basis.

One can see small kids crossing the nallah and it becomes risky for them to cross the nallah in rainy season. Even the patients have lot of hardships while crossing this Nallah.

Dr Javed a local resident told that no one is paying attention towards this and patients are the worst sufferers in the area. He told that the bridge is connecting a large area and huge number of population will be benefitted from this if it’s completed.

He added that the work on bridge must be completed before the rainy season as due to non- availability of bridge they have to suffer a lot. Dr Javid told that several times they called on DC Rajouri and XEn PWD but nothing was done by them.