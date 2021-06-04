Ladakh reports 113 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

LEH: Ladakh has recorded two more coronavirus-related fatalities and 113 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 18,854 and the death toll to 193, officials said on Friday.

Both deaths have been reported from Leh. Leh has so far registered 139 fatalities and Kargil 54, officials said, quoting a bulletin released by the directorate of health services.

Out of the new cases, 91 were recorded in Leh and 22 in Kargil, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,505, including 1,290 in Leh and 215 in Kargil district.

As many as 3,199 samples in Ladakh — 2,052 from Leh and 1,147 from Kargil — tested negative on Thursday.

A total of 137 more patients, including 119 from Leh and 18 from Kargil, have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,257. (agencies)