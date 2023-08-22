LADAKH | LG Mishra Holds Meeting To Discuss Possible Administrative Support And Aid To SHGs

Leh, Aug 21: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting to discuss possible administrative support to the women Self Help Groups across Ladakh. The meeting discussed various aspects of empowering the SHGs, which play a vital role in providing economic self-sufficiency at the grassroot level. During the meeting, issues related to capacity building, skill development and handholding to avail GoI schemes for the SHGs were discussed.

The HLG directed the Secretary, RDD, Ladakh to identify and prepare a detailed report on the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) which are actively working in the region. He also stated that more women in the villages need to be encouraged to form such SHGs and stressed on the need for all concerned departments to provide the require assistance and handholding support.

The HLG directed Principal Secretary, Industries, Ladakh for expediting works on completion of the Brand Ladakh Emporium at New Delhi and keep its inauguration on 2nd October, 2023. The Brand Ladakh Emporium will display Ladakhi handloom, handicraft and processed food items produced by the SHGs, entrepreneurs and other small scale industries of Ladakh in the National Capital.

Stating that Pashmina is the most crucial raw material for most of the SHGs working in the handloom sector, the HLG directed Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Ladakh to work out effective means to provide necessary shelter and other items to the shepherds of pashmina goats to aim for zero mortality rate amongst the Pashmina goat kids.

The HLG also directed Secretary, PDD, Ladakh to look into providing solar power lamps (diyas) for Diwali in collaboration with Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA).

Advisor to HLG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, IAS; Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS; Commissioner Secretary, Smt Padma Angmo, IIS, Secretary, RDD, Amit Sharma, IAS; Secretary to HLG, Ravinder Kumar, IAS; Director, RDD, Ladakh, Tahir Hussain Zubdavi; Director Tourism, Ladakh, Smt Kunzes Angmo besides other concerned officers were present in the meeting.