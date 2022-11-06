Kudos to SIA

The first Raising Day of State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was celebrated at Miran Sahib, Jammu, galaxy of J&K officers with Chief Guest DGP were there to stand with youngest wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.Though every wing of police has its own importance but in present day scenario of militancy, on ground armed specialised police personnel planning how to neutralise militants with minimum collateral damage is one aspect and secondly investigations after militant related incident. Investigation is an art and as such even in day to day tricky cases Special Investigation Teams are formed with specific officers. It is important to mention that Mumbai terrorist attack of 2008 resulted in formation of NIA to specifically deal with terror related cases separately and subsequent success of NIA in cracking the cases following years has set a benchmark to follow. Keeping in view the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has the unique distinction of facing terrorism for more than three decades now as such a separate State Investigation Agency was the need of hour on pattern of NIA. After every terrorist attack it is most important to crack the case within shortest span of time as the militant module involved has to be busted so as to avoid further incidents by same group. Armed with sweeping powers, well trained officers with acumen to crack terrorist cases in shortest possible time SIA was formed and high percentage of case resolution by agency in last one year speaks about its success story. However many bottlenecks are there like establishing state of art FSL laboratory with sufficiently trained manpower as scientific approach to unravel kind of explosive used, on spot blast scene and forensic evidences are important way out to crack modus operandi used by terrorists and in future prosecution as well. Manpower and resources are other hindrances as there are too many officer level vacant posts in entire Jammu and Kashmir Police. Many officers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre have distinction of serving in NIA and CBI on deputation, well versed with modern techniques used, many have returned back from deputation and as such their services can be utilisedin SIA. Government has to set right the things to make SIA a model success story for other states/UTs to follow. Sufficient office space and safeguarding the interests of those working in SIA are other important factors. Primarily established to crack terrorism related cases, secrecy to conceal identity of officers from public domain especially in Kashmir Division is the need of hour. Though after Mumbai terrorist attack Government has made laws to prevent live feed of terrorist attack yet overenthusiastic media fraternity crosses the line time and again there by putting the lives of officers at risk. All these aspects have to be taken into account at the earliest, always remember perpetrators of terrorism are well knit unit with international roots/support and even support of Army across the border. Fact is cross border handlers are professionals, master in heinous crime of terrorism.

As a result of all out pressure by JKP and its allied wings, inside-outside enemies of nation are also devising new strategies, from terrorist to hybrid terrorist, AK-47 to pistol, grenades/IEDs to sticky bombs, with the result policy makers have also to devise counter strategies to defeat nefarious designs of enemy. Formation of SIA is right decision at most appropriate time, a specialised police unit with sweeping powers for quickest response time to deliver decisive punch to terrorism. The SIA formation results are very encouraging and enemy across border is definitely feeling the heat. Over ground workers have reduced, local support has diminished, new recruitments among terrorist ranks have also reduced and days are not far away when Jammu and Kashmir Police will wipe out terrorism completely from UT.It’s a long fight,in fact fighting terrorism is a continuous process afterall.