KPIT to boost investments towards software-defined vehicle solutions

New Delhi, Oct 4: KPIT Technologies Ltd, an independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, on Monday said it will make significant investments with a specific focus on ‘middleware solutions’ — a kind of operating systems for vehicles.

This is in line with the vision to accelerate clients’ transformation to software-defined vehicles across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments, a statement said.

KPIT Technologies, however, did not disclose the financial details of its investment plan.

The company noted that vehicle-customer experience is deeply software-driven, and that there is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle.

It said the automotive ecosystem is accelerating its efforts to build a robust and dependable software platform that can host varied domains such as Autonomous Driving/ADAS, Digital Cockpit, Electric Powertrain, and Body Control Module.

“KPIT intends to develop and enhance technologies and infrastructure to help OEMs and Tier 1s in this mega transformation of vehicle architecture,” the statement said.

It will address the emerging challenges through solutions in software integration, architecture consulting, platform component integration, integrated tooling, and CI/CT/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Testing/Continuous Delivery) infrastructure to help OEMs accelerate the stitching of diverse components together, the statement added.

“The development process of how software is written, tested, and deployed in vehicles will significantly change and will involve globally distributed teams and newer safety standards on cybersecurity and autonomous vehicle safety. Investments will continue to be boosted in near team to develop specific solutions and capabilities to meet these changing needs,” KPIT said.

KPIT currently offers a broad range of technical solutions and has experience in supporting several production programs for its mobility clients.

Its new investments in full-service capability, platforms, tools, and accelerators, will complement its existing software integration capabilities across the domains of autonomous driving, electric powertrain, connected vehicle, body electronics, AUTOSAR, diagnostics, and OTA, the statement said.

Additionally, KPIT is proactively working with its partners to develop an ecosystem and build integrated solutions to help OEMs and Tier 1s fast-track their transformation journey, it added.

“Our platforms, tools, accelerators, and methodologies offer the speed, scale, and independence required by the OEMs. We are excited to partner with and contribute to the ecosystem to help advance this transition by at least a year,” KPIT Technologies CEO Kishor Patil said. (PTI)