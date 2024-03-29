Koul asks party men to increase vote share at booth level

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), Jammu and Kashmir BJP asked the party activists to work with full force to get maximum votes in this Parliamentary election and prompted them to increase party’s vote share at every booth.

Koul who chaired series of meetings of district Jammu at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, today stressed that every vote matters and asked the party men to approach every citizen at booth level.

Sat Sharma, former BJP president and former Minister, Priya Sethi, former Minister, Chandermohan Gupta, BJP vice president and former Mayor, Rajeev Charak, district Prabhari, Pramod Kapahi, district president, Bodh Raj DDC Chairman, Bali Bhagat, former Minister, Rajinder Sharma, former Mayor, Purnima Sharma, former Dy Mayor, Kuldeep Kandhari and Rajesh Gupta also accompanied Ashok Koul in the meeting, which was attended by State office bearers, district office bearers, Mandal presidents and their general secretaries and district Morcha presidents.

Koul urged them to meet the beneficiaries of public welfare schemes initiated by the Modi Government. He said that every resident of Jammu & Kashmir has been covered under Ayushman Yojana, numerous scholarship schemes to the youth from every community has enabled them to receive higher education.

Koul also shared the party’s forthcoming programmes like, “BJP Foundation Day”, “Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar” and asked the party workers to celebrate these events at the ground level, while carrying out their election duties in their respective areas.

Sat Sharma, focused on the grass root level works to be done by party workers in view of Parliamentary elections. He asked them to highlight the development works in their Ward, and vicinity done by their respective corporators, MLAs and the sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is also party’s contesting candidate for Jammu LS seat to seek the appreciation and the support of people.

Pramod Kapahi said that party leaders as well as workers must approach every supporter and sympathizer of the party.

Thereafter, another meeting of BJP district Jammu was chaired by Koul and Parmod Kapahi at party Headquarter, which was attended by Morcha district presidents and their office bearers, Morcha Mandal presidents and their general secretaries.