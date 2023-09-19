Khatana meets HM, stresses for push to PMDP projects

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana called on Union Home Minister, Amit Shah here the other day and discussed various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir including security situation, developmental scenario and providing jobs to the unemployed youth.

Khatana apprised the Home Minister, Amit Shah about the security scenario and developmental works undertaken under Prime Minister Development Programme and other Centrally sponsored schemes. While praising the security forces and supreme sacrifices made by the jawans and officers of Army, police and others, Khatana said that army and J&K police are on high alert and terrorists are making last ditch efforts to disturb peace in UT. He stressed the need for further strengthening the security grid as a desperate and bankrupt Pakistan is trying to up the violence in J&K to divert attention of their people from the failure of the Government.

Khatana said that Government of India has sanctioned various projects under PMDP and other Centrally sponsored schemes worth more than one lakh crore. Some are almost complete and others nearing completion including Jambu Zoo, Tawi River Front, Jammu-Akhnoor Highway, tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar NH, Smart City Project in Jammu and Srinagar and a little push needs to be given so that people reap the benefits of these projects.

He stressed the need for providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and a decisive action against the drug mafia in the Union Territory. He reiterated the need for putting gamma scanners at strategic locations to check arms and drug smuggling besides free movement of anti-social elements.

He also discussed setting up of cold storages by Government and private players in the uncovered areas especially Kupwara district.

Khatana also discussed the burning issue of smart meters, old age, disabled pensions and raising some battalions of CAPF and army especially for the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister, Amit Shah assured to redress the issues raised by the MP on priority.