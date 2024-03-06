Kashmir’s Night Temperature Rises Slightly, Srinagar Records Minus 1.5°C

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: Amid cloud cover, night temperature recorded a slight increase but continued to hover below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.0°C the previous night. It was below normal by 3.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.9°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 9.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.6°C and it was above normal by 4.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.6°C, Batote 4.5°C and Bhaderwah 1.6°C, he said. The weatherman has mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10

“No significant weather activity (is expected) till March 10 with possibility of light Rain/Snow at scattered places during night of March 6-7 A/N,” he added. (Agencies)