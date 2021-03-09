Justice Magrey visits newly established Public Library at Bagh-e-Mehtab

SRINAGAR: Judge High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Mr Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today visited newly established Public Library at Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Chairman District Legal Services, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Adnan Sayeed, Staff members of DLSA Srinagar, Staff members of Department of Libraries & Research, Health department, Panel Lawyers and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar and a large no of citizens of adjoining area were present on the occasion.

Public Library Bagj-e-Mehtab is the first library in South City Srinagar established jointly by Srinagar Smart City Ltd and Department of Libraries & Research, J&K. The library has a rich repository of around 40000 books including reference material for civil services, NEET, JEE and other competitive examinations.

This establishment is first of its kind in J&K where facilities like Library, Counseling and Facilitation Services, Free Legal Aid and Assistance, Social Welfare and other Facilities, Geriatric Care Clinic, Health Checkup Consultation, Physiotherapy are kept available under one roof. People from locality and adjoining area will be benefited from this establishment.

On the occasion, Justice Ali Mohammed interacted with the staff of the Public Library and checked other facility centers provided in the establishment. He stressed on the proper management of the Library and registration of the students who would like to avail the facilities. He said it is an asset which would benefit students and other interested people.

Justice Magrey urged the especially the youth locals to make best possible use of the facility at it has a treasure trove of books.

The Libraries Department staff informed Justice Magrey that as a part of this initiative, Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and the Department of Libraries & Research (DL&R), J&K have embarked on a mission to establish a network of Smart Libraries-cum-Reading Rooms in District Srinagar to cater to the large population of readers including students, senior citizens, women and children.

They said that these libraries will be also provided with free IT/WiFi hubs, printing, scanning and photocopy facilities and cafeteria.

It was also informed that a similar Library-cum-Reading Room is proposed to be established in the Departure Lounge of the Srinagar International Airport as it is the only Airport in the country with no facility for avid readers. The Department of Libraries has approached the Airports Authority of India for identifying suitable space at the Srinagar International Airport for the Library-cum-Reading Area.

It was told that he Department of Libraries has a network of around 140 public libraries spread across the nook and corner of J&K and these libraries will be repositioned as Community Information Centres to facilitate the students and local residents with reliable information about admissions in academic and professional colleges/universities, scholarships, fellowships and job opportunities and other information.

Besides, The Department is also establishing IT Hubs in SPS Library Srinagar and SRS Library Jammu to facilitate the students. Besides around 300 reference books and 50 prestigious journals/magazines are being provided in SPS Library Srinagar and SRS Library Jammu to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.

It was given that there are at present 71 Libraries functional in Kashmir Division including 3 Central Libraries, 10 District Libraries, 23 Tehsil Libraries, 8 Block Libraries, 20 Border Block Libraries and 7 Shrine Libraries.