Justice for Judge Ganjoo

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has issued a call for individuals with knowledge of the murder of Retired Session Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, committed three decades ago. The SIA has urged anyone familiar with the facts or circumstances surrounding the case to come forward and share information that could be relevant to the investigation. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Government has focused on establishing the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir. This effort goes beyond eliminating current terrorists; there is a strong emphasis on bringing all those involved in perpetrating acts of terrorism to justice. The families of individuals who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are still waiting for justice, even after three and a half decades. Unfortunately, many first-generation relatives have also passed away while waiting for justice, as there has been no progress.

It was the responsibility of the state to protect important figures like Judge Neel Kanth Ganjoo during the unfolding events of that period, in which it failed miserably. The brutal and cowardly killings of BJP Vice President Tika Lal Taploo in September 1989 and Justice Neel Kanth Ganjoo in November 1989, both carried out in broad daylight, became pivotal turning points that altered the course of Kashmir’s history. The efforts now being made to address historical cases and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice underscore the Government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ending the culture of impunity that has prevailed for too long. This shift sends a strong signal to terrorists that they will be held accountable for their actions, no matter how much time has passed. Notable figures such as Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah, among others, are currently facing court proceedings. This will surely bring solace to Kashmiri Pandits who were compelled to leave the valley due to such distressing circumstances. The Government’s resolute determination is evident, and it leaves no doubt that every individual responsible for heinous acts of terrorism will face the full force of justice.