Jugal, Raina listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Modi government’s priority is to develop J&K, said Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP while listening to public grievances at BJP Headquarters here today.

Former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina was also present on the occasion.

While listening to the public grievances, Sharma focused on the commitment and priority of PM Modi led government to develop J&K on modern lines.

He said that while Union Government has taken effective steps to curb terrorism in border regions, it has also equally focused on to develop the region.

The MP also said that BJP leaders have taken this commitment of PM Modi led Government to the ground level and are continuously in contact with masses for their progress.

He said that through the medium of these grievance camps, BJP leaders are able to listen to the issues of public.

Girdhari Lal Raina said that BJP has ensured the easy accessibility to the public to the appropriate platform for the redressal of their genuine issues.

He said that BJP leaders try to give solutions to the maximum issues presented on the spot.

During the camp, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of J&K met senior BJP leaders with their grievances and sought intervention of BJP leader to get their problems solved.

Main issues were linked to PHE, PDD, PWD, revenue etc.