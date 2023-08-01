Jugal calls on Railway Minister, discusses development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu today called on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways at New Delhi and discussed many development projects of his Parliamentary constituency.

Member of Parliament brought into notice of the Railway Minister the construction of rail over bridge at Gurha Salathia Railway Line. He informed Minister that a large thickly populated area which is connected will be connected with this bridge used to cross Railway line passing through Gurha Salathia village and they have to wait in long queues.

He said that number of trains are increasing day by day which are resulting in heavy traffic on the Railway line and people have to wait for a long time to pass through the Railway line. He said that patients, senior citizens and the students have to suffer a lot. He said that it is the burning demand to construct Railover bridge at Railway line passing through Gurha Slathia.

He also said that there is also dire need to construct Rail over bridge at Kalibari in Samba district. Member of Parliament also complimented Minister for development at Jammu Railway Station.

He said that projects are on-going to bring Jammu Railway Station in Class-A category but the work should be expedited so that people are benefitted. Jugal also informed Minister that approach road from main National Highway road to Manwal Railway Station is in a worst condition and needs immediate repair.

He said that immediate funds should be provided for its widening and repair so that people of the area may not suffer any more.

He also demanded the stoppage/short halt of Uttar Sampark Kranti and Hemkunt Express at Manwal Railway Station.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister of Railways listened the demands Member of Parliament and assured him that they would be re-addressed soon.