JU VC releases brochure of Lifelong Learning Dept

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Jammu University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai today released the brochure of the Department of Lifelong Learning for the year 2022-23.

The brochure highlights the achievements and activities of the department during the year 2022-23. The profile of the students enrolled in semester 1st is the highlights of the brochure.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the Department of Lifelong Learning and Employment Information cum Advisory Bureau for providing field-based educational and skill development programmes. He directed the faculty members to collaborate with Government and Non-Government agencies for resource generation and placement of the students.

Dr Jeevan Jyoti, Incharge Director, Department of Lifelong Learning, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, Dr Priyanka Sharma, Dr Vivek Sharma, Dr Pallavi Sachdeva, Dr Rewa Khajuria and Anshu Khajuria were present on the occasion.