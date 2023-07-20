“Journalist” Arrested In Terror Funding Case: J&K Police

Srinagar, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that it arrested a ” self styled journalist ” in a terror funding case.

The accused was identified as Muzamil Zahoor Malik a resident of Indergam Pattan in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested in Srinagar.

Police said the accused received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents and fake identity.

“A Self styled journalist Muzamil Zahoor Malik of Indergam Pattan arrested for terror funding. He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents/fake identity. FIR 20/2023 u/s 13,18,40 of UAPA & 120B,121,124,124A of IPC in Nowgam PS. 5 accused already arrested,” a

tweet by Srinagar Police said.

Sources said the accused was running a news page on social media.