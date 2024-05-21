JM Mahindra launches ‘the XUV 3XO’ compact SUV

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: Jammu Motors (JM) Mahindra launched ‘the XUV 3XO’ – the ‘New Disruptor’ in compact SUVs, in a function held here today.

The vehicle was unveiled by Ritu Singh in presence of Agnivesh Garg-Area Sales Manager for Mahindra & Mahindra, Swatantar Aggarwal-Chairman of Aggarwal Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Agnivesh Garg-Area Sales Manager for Mahindra & Mahindra said that “the XUV 3XO is setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment & combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unmatched safety. Each variant is a strategic response to the nuanced needs of different customer segments, effectively making each variant a disruptor in its segment. The XUV 3XO also meets the benchmarks established by our XUV 7OO – offering best-in-class forward visibility and the quietness of its gasoline variant is comparable to that of the gasoline.”

Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP, said, “The XUV 3XO’s bookings have been open since May 15, 2024 and we have got superb response from customers. We received more than 150 bookings in the first one hour of opening of Bookings. The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence starting from May 26, 2024, ensuring that customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible.”

“Jammu Motor Vehicles has established its active presence in the Commercial Vehicles Segment by having its Showrooms in Greater Kailash and Kishtwar, presenting vehicles like Bolero Pick up, Maxx Pick up, Bolero Camper, and Bolero Maxitruck. Jammu Motor Vehicles also offers Last Mile Mobility Vehicles like Treo Plus Auto, Alfa, Jeeto, Supro, and Treo Yaari, etc. at its showrooms at Greater Kailash, Digiana& Kishtwar,” he added.

In her address, Ritu Singh said, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Jammu Motor Vehicles for extending the invitation to me to be a part of this historic event. It is a privilege to witness the unveiling of XUV 3XO that represents the pinnacle of design, performance, and innovation. Today, we are not just introducing a new car model; we are setting a new standard for what vehicles can achieve. It is a vehicle that promises to deliver not just a mode of transportation, but an experience, an adventure, a new chapter in the lives of its owners. I wish Jammu Motor Mahindra immense success and am confident that the XUV 3XO will mark a new era in the automotive world. Thank you.”

Nitin Aggarwal, other Directors and Family members of Aggarwal Group also graced the event.