JKSCERT Issues Revised Date Sheet For 8th Standard

JAMMU, Mar 28: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Thursday issued revised date sheet for Middle Standard Examination for soft and hard zone of session 2023-24.

The examination in both soft and hard zones will commence from April-02 and will culminate on April-15.

JKSCERT said that the timing has been preponed from 11.00 AM to 10.00 AM for commencement of the Middle Standard Examination 2023-24.

It suggested the students to take their examination at the already notified examination Centres on the above dates well in time.

The candidates were further advised to carry admit cards on all days of examination for verification.

“The Complex Heads shall ensure that all the SOPs for the conduct of examination are followed in letter and spirit,” JKSCERT said. (KNO)