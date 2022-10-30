JKHRMS implementation

The General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered DDOs to release salary for the month of October only to employees registered with recently launched Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JK-HRMS) portal. Keeping in view of providing equal treatment to all the employees in terms of their career progression, timely filing of monthly performance reports, Property Returns and Annual Performance Reports, JKHRMS was launched by Chief Secretary himself with aim of monitoring of all these performance standards and take appropriate measures against the willful defaulters, over staying employees and it will definitely help employees deserving promotions by regulating all this through this HR management system.

This HR management system developed by GAD and NIC jointly provides a single window details like posting and promotion, monthly salary slip, income tax remitted, GPF statement, SLI subscription along with integration with Employees Monitoring Portal (EPM) and Online Property Return System (PRS). This is in continuation of earlier IT Initiatives like Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW), Online Property Return System (PRS), Vigilance Clearance System (VCS), Employees Monitoring Portal (EPM) and Employees Verification System (EVS) launched for facilitation and disposal of HRM issues of employees.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, Digital India is the hallmark of governance and keeping in view of said mission for transparency and better governance LG Administration is providing timely solutions for overall progress of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. All these initiatives will enable Government to plan existing and future schemes with on hand database of employees strength and their capacity to deliver on ground. Jammu and Kashmir has unique distinction of highest population to employees ratio with minimum contribution to nation’s revenue so much so that even for salaries it is dependent on GoI. All these recent systems put at place will help employees as well as administration to prune and fine tune for the development of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.