JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For Nine Districts

Srinagar, Mar 1: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of nine districts in the Union Territory during the next 24 hours, officials said.

An avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwars districts of North Kashmir and in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

A similar warning has also been issued for the people living above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Amid forecast heavy to moderate rain and snowfall over the most places of J&K till March 3 afternoon with peak activity on the night of Friday and Saturday, prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people today.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.