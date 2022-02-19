JKBOSE DECLARES CLASS 10th RESULT OF WINTER ZONE SESSION, ANNUAL REGULAR, 2021, JAMMU DIVISION

J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Session Annual, Regular, 2021 Winter Zone of Jammu Division today after the successful conduct of examination and evaluation despite various challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. All the papers were successfully conducted as scheduled in the date sheet notified by JKBOSE.
