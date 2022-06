JAMMU, June 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the JK Board 12th result 2022 for summer zone today. The online JKBOSE class 12 result 2022 for science, arts and commerce is available on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll number to check JKBOSE 12th result 2022.

See result click here