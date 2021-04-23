JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 registration date extended

JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021: Attention candidates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has extended the last date of registration for JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 for the Jammu division. As per the notice released on the official website, students can now submit their admission cum permission forms for HSP I(class 11) BI-Annual session 2021 of Jammu province till April 30, 2021.

The board has released a notice regarding the same. Students can visit the official website of JKBOSE, i.e., jkbose.ac.in, and can check the full notice.

The official notice reads, “In continuation to this office notification No:-F (Exam/ HSP-1/B) JD/21 Dates: 19.4.2021, the last date for submission of Admission cum permission forms of HSP I(class 11th) Bi-Annual session 2021 W/Z of Jammu province has been extended.”

Click here to read the full notice