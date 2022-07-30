JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 declared

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has declared the JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022 today, July 30, 2022. The JKBOSE Class 11 Result is available on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the higher secondary exam can check their results now.

The candidates note that the JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 has been released for the Jammu Division. The candidates can go the official website and then click on the link given on the homepage and enter the details such as name, roll number, date of birth etc.